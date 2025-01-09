Russell Brand slapped with fine for multiple speeding offenses

Russell Brand asked to pay a fine of £3,457

Actor Russell Brand have been slapped with a fine after pleading guilty over multiple speeding felonies.

Last year on June 16, was spotted driving his Mini at a speed of 95mph on the M4 near Slough in Berkshire when the speed limit was 70 mph.

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old was also caught driving the same Mini at 37mph breaking the 30mph speed limit on March 23 near his Oxfordshire home in Shiplake.

His offenses were registered to the High Wycombe Magistrates Court, and a short hearing was scheduled, which he missed.

Brand, who already had three points on his license, was handed over three more points for the breach of 37mph and five points for speeding at 95mph. This brings his total to 11.

As per the law, whoever gets 12 or more penalty points on their license in a period of three-years will have to face a driving ban.

The Get Him to the Greek actor has been asked by the District Judge Arvind Sharma to pay the fine of £3,457 for the offenses after the actor’s lawyer submitted guilty pleas.

On the other hand, Russell is already under investigation for allegations made by multiple women for s** crimes.