Kate Middleton's brother James reacts to Prince William's emotional statement

James Middleton, Princess Kate's younger brother, has reacted to Prince William's emotional post about the Princess of Wales on her big day.

Carole Middleton's son, 37, took to social media to comment on the Prince of Wales's heartwarming birthday tribute to Princess Catherine, who turned 43 on Thursday (January 9).

Prince William paid a heartfelt tribute to wife Kate, who recently completed her cancer treatment, praising her strength and resilience. He also shared a never-before-seen photograph of the Princess.

In his iconic statement, William wrote: "To the most incredible wife and mother. The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W".

In reaction to it, Kate's brother James Middleton expressed his love and appreciation, liking the post and commenting with a birthday cake and red heart emojis.

James was Kate's first family member to publicly send good wishes after she announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

James took to Instagram to share a childhood picture of himself and Kate with the heartfelt caption: "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

James Middleton's supporting words might have encouraged Princess Catherine to win her battle against cancer.