King Charles admits he 'hardly knows' Archie and Lilibet amid Sussex exit

King Charles reportedly feels the emotional weight of Megxit — especially in terms of his relationship with his grandkids.

According to a royal commentator, the King "hardly knows" Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as their royal ties continue to be cut.

When Harry and Meghan took a bold step in January 2020 to "carve out a progressive new role" and achieve financial independence, it seems the royal family’s connections have since been placed on a delicate hold.

King Charles has only seen his grandchild, Prince Archie, a handful of times as a baby, while his interactions with Princess Lilibet are limited to just one meeting since her birth.

With the Sussexes now settled in California, Charles has been left to watch his grandchildren grow up through rare social media glimpses and photos, a situation that continues to tug at his heartstrings.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond shared insight into the emotional toll this distance has taken on the King, acknowledging how it must be a "great sadness" to be so far from his US-based grandchildren.

"The early years in a child's life are so magical, and once they're gone, they're gone. I hope the King doesn't dwell on his loss too much, but it must hurt," Bond explained.

Meghan Markle's New Cookery Show Marks New Phase

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series With Love, Meghan represents a full-circle moment for the Duchess, according to royal commentator Jennie Bond.

"She was already aiming to be a lifestyle guru before Harry came along, so it makes perfect sense for her to pursue this avenue," Bond explained.

The show, which promises a wholesome, feel-good vibe amidst the current turmoil, marks an entirely new chapter in Meghan’s life.

Bond pointed out that, unlike her earlier ventures, this project feels more grounded in Meghan’s personal interests, combining her passion for cooking, gardening, and hosting.