Meghan Markle's Netflix series makes royal family pray for 'prince' of success

The Royal Family is reportedly "keeping their fingers crossed" as Meghan Markle's new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, is set to premiere on January 15.

According to a royal insider, senior members of the monarchy are hoping that the Duchess’s lifestyle and cooking-focused show will prove a hit.

Why the royal optimism? The family is hoping that a successful venture could allow the Sussexes to shine independently—without the need to constantly reference their royal ties.

The source told The Mail: "Everyone wants it to be a success."

"Last thing anyone wants is another Spare, this time from Meghan," the source quipped.

In the eight-part series, Meghan will dish out her personal cooking and lifestyle tips while chatting with an impressive lineup of guests.

The trailer has already teased appearances from Prince Harry and their beloved rescue dog, Guy, with eleven more celebrity guests set to join in on the fun.

Actress Mindy Kaling gave fans a sneak peek of her guest spot during the Golden Globes, revealing Meghan reached out during maternity leave to invite her over to their Montecito home.

Kaling raved about the Duchess’s culinary skills, joking that her own cooking skills "looked average" compared to Meghan’s, while also marveling at her garden (and chickens).

As Kaling put it, "I could never do it, and my chickens would probably all die!"