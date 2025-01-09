Oscars 2025 suffers setback amid LA fires

Oscars 2025 have been postponed as Hollywood catches fire

Oscars nominations for this year have suffered a delay as Los Angeles comes under wildfires throughout California.

In the devastating incident, many Hollywood celebrities have lost their homes in the Pacific Palisades area, including Miles Teller, Anthony Hopkins, Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester, as well as Anna Faris.

The wildfires in the L.A. neighbourhood has been going on since Tuesday morning and has spanned to around 1,000 structures and 15,832 acres, per KTLA 5.

Amid the devastating incident, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has decided to delay the announcement of the 2025 Oscar nominations from Friday, January 17th to Sunday, January 19th.

The voting period, which began on Wednesday this week, has also been delayed to Tuesday, January 14th, which was originally scheduled to end on Sunday, January 1st.

A letter from the Academy, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, read, “'We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California.”

“So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you.”

“Given the fire situation, we want to share some updates regarding an extension to the Oscars nominations voting window as well as updated information on Oscars Shortlist Screenings, Oscars Bake-Offs, and the Academy Museum,” detailed the official document.