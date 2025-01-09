Could Ariana Grande play Audrey Hepburn? Here's what the 'Wicked' star thinks

Ariana Grande’s love for vintage glamour had fans drawing parallels to Audrey Hepburn at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on January 7.

Dressed in a pink structured gown with her signature ponytail and bangs, the Wicked star told Entertainment Tonight she adores ‘50s and ‘60s style, name-dropping Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe as her icons.

When asked about taking on the role of Hepburn in a potential biopic, Grande, 31, was flattered but cautious. “That would have to be done so well and so perfectly,” she said, adding that the reporter was “very kind” for making the comparison.

Although rumours of a Hepburn biopic have circulated for years, progress on the project has stalled. Most recently, Rooney Mara was attached to star in a film directed by Luca Guadagnino, but Mara revealed earlier this year that Guadagnino is no longer involved.

Another name floated for the role has been Lily Collins, known for her striking resemblance to the Breakfast at Tiffany’s star.

Grande’s nod to Hepburn comes as no surprise, given her penchant for manifesting major roles — just as she did with her casting as Glinda in Wicked in a 2011 tweet.

While there’s no confirmation she’s eyeing Hepburn’s role, fans couldn’t help but wonder if Grande's ability of manifesting dreams might work its magic once again.