Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick discuss dating plans as single parents

Scott Disick is the ex of Khloe Kardashian's sister Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are finding it hard to date as single parents.

On the latest episode of Khloe’s podcast Khloé in Wonder Land, the two discussed how they’re putting their love lives on a halt to prioritise parenting.

“How are you with dating around the kids?” Khloe asked on Thursday, January 8th. “Like that’s separate. Or is it? Do you discuss that with them? Do they ask? Because they’re older, I imagine they’re asking.”

Disick responded, “Yeah, they ask me…they’d like me to be with somebody I think. And they do voice to me that they’d like me to be with someone. And I kinda say until I find the right person, I don’t really want to bring another person around unless it’s like the end all be all person."

The media personality went on to add, "So for the next 5,6,7, years, if my attention is on them, I have the rest of my life to be a single guy. Right now I like that my focus is on them. And if I was with somebody else, yeah, I’d still be a good dad but I would have somebody that I’d be putting on a pedestal near them.”

Khloe was in full agreement with Disick as she admitted to being in the same boat. "But because I feel the same, I feel like my kids are…yes mine are younger than yours but they’re just my top priority. And I don’t care about dating. I don’t know what will happen in a couple years or next year, I don’t know.”

"But I’m not dating, I don’t care to. My focus is on just my kids. But I think if I wasn’t in my situation, I’d be like, ‘You’re so full of s---.’ But I totally get it and to me, I think it’s the smartest thing.”

The both reality stars ended the candid chat on an optimistic note, as Khloe said, “I mean I feel like in 8 years, you and I both will find someone.”