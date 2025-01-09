Liam Payne's ex gets tracked down by 'convicted' criminal after singer's death

Stalker send disturbing messages and flowers to Liam's former partner

Liam Payne’s death left his friends, family and loved ones in great shock.

Three months after his death, it has been reported that one of his former partners is being stalked by a sentenced killer.

The man was charged of manslaughter in 2012. Meanwhile, he was also imprisoned for a period of four months in 2024 for a crime he committed in July.

As per reports of The Star, Payne’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his child Bear, has been facing threats as the convicted felon has been ‘displaying fixated, obsessive, unwanted and repetitive behaviour’ towards her.

Even though, the former Girls Aloud vocalist gave a three-year restraining order to the criminal, which prevented him from going to her home, contacting her or entering Buckinghamshire.

Reportedly, the accused has violated the retraining order. He entered Buckinghamshire, tried contacting her and even went straight to an address where he knew he would find Cheryl Cole.

As per the sources, the stalker sent her distressing messages and flowers.

Cole has been a major part of the former One Direction band member’s life. The duo dated for two years.

The Call My Name singer attended Liam’s funeral on November 20, 2024, even though the two parted ways years ago.