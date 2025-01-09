Meghan Markle's latest move fuels 'reality star' label drama

Meghan Markle’s Netflix debut has sparked a whirlwind of opinions, with some branding the Duchess of Sussex as having gone from a "princess with promise" to a "reality TV star."

In a fiery critique on GB News, royal and entertainment commentator Sarah Louise Robertson remarked, "How the mighty do fall. She had it all—an HRH title and a platform to make a real impact. And now? She’s a reality star."

The buzz surrounds With Love, Meghan, Meghan’s fresh venture set to premiere on January 15. Netflix describes the eight-episode lifestyle series as “inspiring,” promising a blend of practical tips and intimate chats.

"She’s not even a working actress anymore," Robertson remarked, pointing out that Netflix has categorized the show as reality TV.

"What a comedown. She’s gone from being an HRH, a princess of the British realm, to just a Netflix reality star. It’s an opportunity so many would kill for, and it feels squandered."

The new lifestyle series, set to premiere January 15, coincides with Meghan and Prince Harry increasingly pursuing solo projects.

Robertson highlighted this shift, saying, "When they first started, Meghan likened them to salt and pepper—they had to move together. Now? They’re rarely seen in public as a pair. Meghan’s diving into reality TV, while Harry focuses on charity work."

While praising Harry’s work with the Invictus Games as "the best thing he ever did," Robertson didn’t spare his Netflix documentary series Polo, which she labeled a "flop" unlikely to see a second season.

Reflecting on five years since Megxit, Robertson noted ongoing tensions within the royal family.

She claimed King Charles "misses his son," but Prince William remains "very, very angry" with Harry. "William sees Harry’s actions as bringing shame and embarrassment to the Royal Family," she explained.