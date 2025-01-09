Kylie, Jason Kelce face ‘disaster’ ahead of fourth kid’s birth

Kylie and Jason Kelce have a hard task ahead of them before fourth daughter arrives

Kylie Kelce and her husband Jason Kelce need to make a difficult choice before the arrival of their fourth daughter.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles centre and the former coach, who are parents to three daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, 5, Elliotte Ray, 3, and Bennett Llewellyn, 22 months, are struggling to think of a name for their fourth daughter.

“Going on fourth, it's like a disaster,” the 32-year-old pregnant mom admitted on the Thursday, January 9th episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, adding, “You've already used them all up. All bets are off.”

Kylie did share the type of names the parents are leaning towards, “We're doing a little crossover action, I feel like we have to lean a little bit towards those sort of gender-neutral names for our fourth because we have Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett. So if we do a full commit to a girly name at this point, it would not sit well with the other three, I think. Eventually, they'll be like, ‘Why did they get a cute girly name?’”

Sharing a blast from the past, she explained, “We debated Charlie for our first, and then within, I think, six months, we had three different friends who named their kid Charlie. This was six years ago. And Jason and I were like, ‘Shoot.’”

However, she was pleased with their final choice, “Wyatt is a Wyatt, but I love the name Charlie.”

With the arrival of their fourth child, her elder sister’s excitement is priceless, as Kylie shared, “I will say that my oldest, she's five now. The way she's getting excited for this next baby is very sweet to watch because she's very much in that phase of, like, ‘I can get diapers. I can fill up my own water bottle. I can do these things independently.’"