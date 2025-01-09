Harry Styles bails out of THIS superhit horror film last minute

'Sign of the Times' singer also starred on Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk'

Former One Direction band member, Harry Styles was supposedly going to star in one of the most horror films of 2024.

Styles casting was confirmed in the film, but the singer stepped back last minute.

Until 2022, the As It Was vocalist was going to feature in Robert Eggers Nosferatu. But according to The New Yorker, "at the last minute, Styles pulled out, citing scheduling concerns."

Soon after, director Roberts opened about what role he was considering the 30-year-old English singer for.

He was certainly not considering Harry for the role of 'Count Orlok', which in due course went to It star Bill Skarsgård.

If the Grammy Award winner would have stayed, then he would have portrayed the role of 'Thomas Hutter', which has now been played by Nicholas Hoult.

Eggers was asked if the film would go further after the departure of the Watermelon Sugar singer.

To which, he replied: "I don’t know. It’s fallen apart twice. I’ve been trying to get the word out because the word did carry that Harry Styles was going to be in the movie.”

The Lighthouse creator explained to Indie Wire: “I just want to be clear that he was going to be Hutter and not Nosferatu himself."

Besides having a successful career as solo artist, Styles has also featured in multiple movies namely My Policeman, Dunkirk, and Don’t Worry Darling.