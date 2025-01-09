Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole battles dark side of fame amid Taylor Swift romance

Kayla Nicole, American model who had a history with NFL superstar Travis Kelce, has recently peeled back the curtain on the harsh reality of online trolling which taken a toll on her mental health.

The former couple had a high-profile and on-off relationship that lasted for almost like five years, as they both faced heights of their romance.

Their chemistry and public appearances made them fan favorites, but the romance hit a rough patch back in 2022 when they parted ways for good.

However, while taking part in Season 3 of Fox's Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Kayla painfully opened up about how online trolling has affected her and left a deep impact.

As she talked about her five years of relationship, she shared: "Going through a public breakup… it's been overwhelming." Later she added that she feels “reduced to a headline.”

"It’s exhausting… people compare me to [Kelce’s] new situation, and it makes me question my value as a person and a partner," she added.

She went on confessing, "I’m proud of the mental fortitude it’s taken to get here," she said, vowing to tap into her inner strength to complete the competition.”

As Kayla Nicole pushed past all those negative comments and harsh reactions from people, she decided to face her fears, letting her emotions flow once she hit solid ground.