Tom Holland to feature in legal thriller 'The Partner'

Marvel actor Tom Holland has just bagged a role in the film version of a 1997 novel.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home star will be seen in a legal thriller, ditching the usual action-adventure comic films. He will not only act, but also work as a producer on the forthcoming project.
The Partner is going to be a movie adaptation of a novel by the same name written by John Grisham. The film version is being created by ace author Graham Moore.
The plot revolves around a guy named Patrick Lanigan, who is young partner in a law firm. He fakes his own death in a burning car, leaving behind a wife, a newborn daughter and a hidden secret.
He fakes his death to get a new life after robbing one of his own clients from his crooked firm.
Later, when the client finds out about his missing money, he pledges to hunt the lawyer, who is behind all the game plan.
This is not the first time John’s novels have been adapted as movies. Previously, his book The Rainmaker was converted to a film starring Matt Damon and Claire Danes.
Meanwhile, 1996's A Time to Kill was also adapted by one of his books that starred Samuel L. Jackson, Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey in significant roles.
