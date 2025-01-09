Sabrina Carpenter gearing up for memorable performance at 2025 Brit Awards

Sabrina Carpenter ready for huge performance at 2025 Brit Awards

Sabrina Carpenter, American singer and songwriter, after dominating the world in 2024 and earning six Grammy nominations, is rumoured to be performing at Brit Awards for the first time.

An insider told the The Sun that, “The Brit Awards is all about celebrating incredible musicians and Sabrina dominated 2024. They are in advanced negotiations to get her on stage at the show on March 1st, and are pulling out all the stops to make sure it can happen.”

Talking about the Please Please Please crooner achievements they said, “Sabrina’s had a phenomenal year, and broke the record in the charts in the UK by becoming the youngest female artist to hold the number one and Number two spot in the charts in the same week.”

The tipster further added that “She is a musician the Brits want to champion” as her performance is likely to spike up the ratings.

Alongside this rumoured performance, the Espresso singer is set to kick off her arena tour in Europe and UK.

“I can’t wait to see all of my fans in Europe. There are a couple of cities I haven’t been to in a really long time, so I’m excited to see which crowd is the loudest,” she previously told the People Magazine.

Nominations for Brit Awards are expected to be revealed this month, and the event will take place on Saturday, March 1, 2024.