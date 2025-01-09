Royal family gives special honour to future Queen Kate Middleton

The royal family had a special birthday greeting for Kate Middleton as she marked a major milestone in her life.

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, issued a message for the future Queen on Thursday, who turned 43.

The Princess of Wales, who announced her cancer diagnosis to the world in late March last year, spent most of last year away from the public as she recovered from her health scare.

In September, she revealed in a heartwarming family video, with rare intimate moments with her family, that after a nine-month long treatment for cancer, she was finally “cancer free”.

Kate is now marking her first birthday following her cancer battle and with a promise to return for more public facing engagements to the delight of royal watchers.

Just a month before Kate’s shocking announcement, King Charles had revealed that he was also diagnosed with cancer.

While the mom of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis recovered, Prince William also stepped back for many of his royal engagements to be present for his family during a tough time.

The Prince of Wales revealed during an interview that it was a “brutal” year given that he had to deal with two major health scares in the family but lauded his wife and his father for their courage.