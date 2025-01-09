Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore's shocking reaction to Pacific Palisades fire

Hollywood celebs express shock over their loss in LA wildfires

Paris Hilton, Mandy Moore, Anthony Hopkins and other celebs have tragically lost their homes amid ongoing fires in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles.

On January 8, Paris took to Instagram and posted a video showing a reporter from LA news station ABC 7 looking at the damage along the Pacific Coast Highway after the fire initially broke out on January 7.

“Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” she wrote in the caption.

Recalling her son’s first steps at her home, Paris said, “It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.”

She revealed that the “loss is overwhelming”.

“My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. My heartaches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses,” remarked the television reality star.

Paris further said, “The devastation is unimaginable.”

She also announced that her “11:11 Media Impact Team began reaching out to nonprofit organisations today to figure out how we can best support the communities impacted by these fires”.

“We’re committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most,” stated Paris.

Another celebrity Mandy also expressed her shock over the wildfires in LA.

“I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family,” said the This is Us star as she posted two clips from the affected areas.

Mandy mentioned, “Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together.”

“Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control,” she concluded.

Chrissy Teigen also posted a mirror selfie from her closet on her Instagram Story as she prepared to pack her stuff amid the devastating wildfires.

"This is surreal. 'I'm very scared now. Packing," she wrote in the caption.

Another iconic star Anthony saw his $6 million home in the Pacific Palisades destroyed by the flames.

Actors Adam Brody and Leighton Meester's mansion is among the 1,000 houses which were destroyed due to the wildfires.

Meanwhile, actress Anna Faris' $5 million eco-friendly home was totally destroyed by the blaze.