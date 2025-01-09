Jessica Alba makes shocking revelations about Cash Warren amid divorce

Jessica Alba admitted that she and her now-estranged husband Cash Warren were more like "roommates" for years before the shocking announcement of their divorce on Wednesday.

In July 2021, the Good Luck Chuck actress revealed her connection in a candid remark on Katherine Schwarzenegger's Before, During and After Baby Instagram series.

“It’s all rosy for two and a half years. But then after that, you become roommates,” Alba dished in the video.

“You’re just going through the motions,” she added. “You have the responsibilities. It’s a lot of, like, checking the boxes, right?”

The Dark Angel star acknowledged in other parts of the chat that she frequently took their collaboration for granted.

“We have, like, obviously the friendship, the comfort of, like, ‘you’re not going anywhere,’ and so sometimes you don’t treat those people the best, right?” Alba said.

“You don’t consider their feelings in the way that you would consider other people’s feelings,” she continued. “So that is something that I think is a constant one to work on.”

She revealed that by "confronting issues" and "being able to communicate when [they're] unhappy," the two tried to resolve their differences.

After almost 17 years of marriage, Alba, 43, and the 45-year-old film producer recently split up and are getting a divorce, a source informed TMZ on Wednesday.

The ex-couples have three children: a 7-year-old son named Hayes and two daughters, Honour, 16, and Haven, 13.