Allison Holker finally breaks silence on Stephen tWitch’s memoir criticism

Allison Holker addresses backlash over Stephen tWitch Boss memoir

Allison Holker has finally responded to the backlash over her book and drug claims about Stephen tWitch Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022.

In the PEOPLE’s Instagram post featuring Allison’s video, one fellow dancer wrote, “This whole thing made me sad. He’s gone. Why tear apart this name? This paycheck was not worth disgracing his name.”

Allison Holker's response

Allison, who started her relationship with Adam Edmunds in September, shared her real intention behind writing this memoir about Stephen on her Instagram Story amid online backlash.

"I want to be clear that my only intention in writing the book is to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people," said the 36-year-old.

Allison further said, "I never knew what happened and even as I am trying to put the pieces together. I will never really know."

Sharing reason behind her memoir, Allison mentioned, "If you decide to read the book, you will see my intention is to celebrate the love and life I shared with Stephen and our three beautiful children."

"In sharing I hope that maybe they can catch some of the red flags that I missed before it's too late."

Allison explained, "Over the course of the last two years, I have spoken to the organisations to better educate myself on mental health issues."

She also clarified about her proceeds, adding, "All of my proceeds from this book are going to fund the mental health focused foundation I started in Stephen's honour."

Meanwhile, Allison previously spoke to PEOPLE ahead of her new memoir This Far in February.

She opened up that she found “cornucopia” of drugs hidden in Stephen’s closet prior to his funeral as well as details from his journal entries, including references to being sexually abused in his childhood by a man.