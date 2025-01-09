Scott Disick to date more ‘matured’ women in future, ‘a little cheat code’

Scott Disick on dating 'younger' ones

Scott Disick is not going to go for the “young” ones from now on.

The reality star, known for his relationships with younger women since splitting from Kourtney Kardashian in 2015, shared on Khloe Kardashian’s Khloe in Wonder Land podcast on January 8 that he plans to change his dating patterns soon.

The 41-year-old opened up about his love life, reflecting on his past relationships. “I don’t think I was guarded in my last relationship. I don’t think that was the problem. That’s not a huge thing I think about,” Disick explained.

“I’ve only been in a few relationships, but [in] my last one I trusted the girl I was with very much. I told her everything I felt in the world, and it was a totally good, fun thing.”

While Disick did not specify which ex he was referring to, he has been linked to several younger women over the years, including Chloe Bartoli, Bella Thorne, Sofia Richie, Amelia Hamlin, and most recently, Kimberly Stewart, daughter of Rod Stewart.

“My last relationship was good, but we were in different places, in different times in our lives,” he continued.

Disick then acknowledged his pattern of dating younger women, saying, “We know I tend to date a little younger than I should.”

When Khloe asked if he planned to continue dating much younger women, Disick responded, “No, I can’t.”

He jokingly added, “Maybe I will get back with her when she gets older. That would be easy. She’ll be matured then and been through life a little bit, had some heartbreaks.” Khloe called this idea “a little cheat code,” to which Disick agreed.

“It’s kind of great because it gives me time to be with my kids,” Disick said. “You’ve got some life lessons in you.”

Disick shares three children with Kourtney Kardashian: sons Mason, 14, and Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 12.