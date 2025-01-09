Prince William set to treat Princess Kate with 'special' birthday treatment

Princess Kate is set to mark her 43rd birthday this Thursday, and Prince William is determined to make it a truly unforgettable occasion.

This year’s celebration is particularly poignant, as it comes after a difficult period in Kate’s life.

Last year, she was hospitalised for abdominal surgery, only to be diagnosed with cancer and undergo a tough chemotherapy regimen, which she completed in September 2024.

As a devoted husband, Prince William is expected to go above and beyond to show his love and appreciation for Kate.

Royal expert Jennie Bond shared that while Prince William isn't known for his cooking skills, he may surprise his wife with breakfast in bed, possibly with a tray adorned with a rose, following Kate's past compliments about his breakfast-making abilities.

Bond also suggested that Kate will be showered with thoughtful gifts, perhaps including luxurious bath products, silk pajamas, or cozy cashmere clothing, to help her unwind and feel pampered after her challenging treatment.

This birthday will certainly be memorable for the Duchess, as it symbolises the beginning of a hopeful new chapter after a year marked by personal trials, and the chance for her family to celebrate her strength and resilience.