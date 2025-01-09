Diddy’s true reaction to sharing jail with Luigi Mangione revealed

Diddy was joined by Luigi Mangione in the same Brooklyn prison, in December, which allegedly upset him.

As reported by multiple outlets on Tuesday, January 7th, the 55-year-old disgraced music mogul was upset about the attention Mangione had taken away from him at the Metropolitan Detention Centre.

However, an insider close to the accused rapper clarified that he was not jealous of the 26-year-old, “This story has been completely made up, and there is no truth [to] it,” he told Us Weekly.

Mangione is accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and he arrived in New York from Pennsylvania in December 2024 after federal murder charges.

The Bad Boy Records founder and Mangione share another connection besides being housed in the same jail.

Reports in December 2024 revealed that Mangione’s lawyer Karen Friedman Agnifilo, who will be representing him in court is married to Marc Agnifilo, who is involved in Diddy’s case.

A spokesperson for Friedman Agnifilo’s firm, Agnifilo Intrater LLP, confirmed to the outlet that she was retained from representing Mangione in New York.

However, Friedman Agnifilo will “not be making any statements at this time,” said the spokesperson at the time.