Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could leave US residency amid 'state of emergency'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s luxurious California estate is at risk as devastating wildfires sweep through the area, forcing authorities to battle the flames amid high winds.

The couple’s residence, located in a high fire risk zone, may require evacuation if power outages occur, potentially leaving them without the means to call for emergency assistance, reported GB News.

The wildfires have intensified, with tens of thousands of residents forced to evacuate, and Governor Gavin Newsom declaring a state of emergency.

Southern California Edison, the local power provider, has also indicated potential shutdowns due to heightened risks in Santa Barbara County.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called this area home for nearly five years, along with their two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Having purchased their nine-bedroom property for nearly £12 million in 2020, the value of their home has surged to an estimated £23 million.

This unfortunate event adds further uncertainty to the couple’s already busy schedule, which includes the release of Meghan’s eight-part Netflix series and Harry’s return to the UK for his ongoing legal proceedings.