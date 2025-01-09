Meghan Markle’s ex best friend reveals current relationship status

Meghan Markle's former best- friend Jessica Mulroney is absent from Duchess’s Instagram following

Meghan Markle’s former close friend, Jessica Mulroney, appears to have distanced herself from the Duchess of Sussex, as she is noticeably absent from the follower list of Meghan’s new Instagram account, @meghan.

The new account, has launched on New Year’s Day and already boasts 1.4 million followers.



Mulroney, a Canadian stylist and once a trusted confidante of Meghan during her time in Toronto while filming Suits, has not publicly addressed the apparent distance in their relationship.

Once inseparable, the duo shared many significant moments, including Mulroney’s attendance at Meghan’s New York baby shower in 2019 and her role in the Sussexes’ royal tour of Australia, Fiji, New Zealand, and Tonga.

Their friendship reportedly took a hit following a controversy in 2020, when Mulroney was embroiled in a “white privilege” dispute with blogger Sasha Exeter.

While Meghan and Jessica have not spoken publicly about their estrangement, the stylist was notably absent from Meghan’s recent social media ventures, including posts about her Netflix lifestyle series and a tribute to her late Beagle, Guy.

Jessica’s ties to the royal couple were once strong, with her children participating as page boys and a flower girl in the Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding. However, the noticeable silence from both parties has left many speculating about the nature of their friendship today.