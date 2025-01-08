Zendaya’s father, Kazembe Ajamu dismisses daughter's engagement with Tom Holland

Kazembe Ajamu Coleman refutes engagement rumors surrounding Zendaya and Tom Holland

Zendaya’s father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, has cast doubt on the ongoing engagement rumors surrounding his daughter and her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

After Zendaya was spotted wearing a $200,000 diamond ring on her engagement finger at the Golden Globe Awards, speculation about their relationship quickly intensified.

However, when Coleman was asked by a newspaper to comment on the reports, he responded with strong skepticism.

"That was a bunch of crap dealt out by TMZ," he told the Daily Mail.

He dismissed the rumours and added that he wasn’t aware of any engagement and refused to comment further, leaving fans questioning the validity of the reports.

While Zendaya and Tom Holland have kept their relationship much-private, their close bond has been well-documented since they began dating in 2021.

Despite Coleman’s dismissal, many fans are still convinced that the diamond ring on Zendaya’s finger is a sign of an engagement, especially after the couple was seen in intimate settings and Holland’s public statements about wanting to start a family in the future.

As the mystery deepens, fans are left wondering whether Zendaya and Tom Holland are actually engaged, or if the rumours have been blown out of proportion.