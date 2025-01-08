Meghan Markle follows in Sarah Ferguson's footsteps with Royal TV ventures

Sarah Ferguson's career is being hailed as a possible blueprint for Meghan Markle, with commentators drawing striking parallels between the two duchesses' professional paths.



As Meghan prepares to make her highly anticipated return to television with the Netflix series With Love, Meghan, royal expert Kinsey Schofield highlighted the similarities between Meghan’s journey and that of Sarah, Duchess of York.

Both duchesses have navigated their roles in the public eye with ventures into television and lifestyle content.

Sarah's previous appearances, such as The Duchess in Hull and The Duchess on the Estate, where she shared health and wellness tips, reflect a similar approach Meghan has taken with her new Netflix series.

Moreover, like Meghan’s current collaborations with Netflix, Sarah ventured into streaming with her own project, Finding Sarah, produced by Oprah Winfrey, marking another connection between the two.

Schofield notes that both royals have turned to the culinary world as well, with reports suggesting Meghan might follow Sarah’s footsteps in publishing a cookbook.

