Meghan Markle steals Jennifer Aniston's tragic tale

Aniston's wounds feel fresh after Meghan Markle's emotional story

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wife, has shared a heartfelt post on her newly launched Instagram account, paying tribute to her late beloved dog Guy and drawing parallels with Jennifer Aniston's poignant story about her dog Norman.

The Duchess of Sussex seemingly took leaf out of Aniston's book to share emotional story about her rescue dog, whose passing left Meghan 'devastated'.

In a post on Instagram, Meghan said she had "cried too many tears to count" over the dog's passing and thanked him for "so many years of unconditional love".

The Duchess said she had adopted the beagle from an animal rescue in Canada in 2015 and that he had been "with me for everything" ever since.

"He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom…. He was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort."

"I hope you'll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too," she said.

The Friends alum, 55, Jennifer Aniston's first two dogs, Norman, who died in 2011, and Dolly, who died in 2019 still remain deeply meaningful to her.

Aniston did not grow up with her dogs as she once admitted: "Norman was her first. And it was just a fluke. He was in a scene with Joey and Chandler on Friends when they left baby Ben on the bus."

Her beloved Welsh corgi-terrier mix, Norman, died at age 15. Over the years, Aniston described her pal as a quiet canine who enjoyed resting at her feet.

“He’s my baby boy,” she told PEOPLE in an old interview. “Norman goes with me on location – I’ve got to take Norman.”

Meghan's touching post about her dog could reopen old wounds for Jennifer Aniston, who suffered a similar heartbreaking loss in 2011.