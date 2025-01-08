Duchess of Edinburgh emerges as 'big support' for Princess Kate

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been a key source of support for Princess Kate during a challenging time, a royal commentator has revealed.



Princess Kate, who had a limited public presence last year, opened up in a social media video about her difficult journey, stating that 2024 has been especially tough.

In the video, the Princess shared that she had completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment, signaling her gradual return to royal duties.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams discussed the pivotal role Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has played in supporting Kate through this rocky period.

Fitzwilliams described Sophie as a "rock" during a challenging time for Kate and emphasised how the Edinburghs have been instrumental in providing stability.

"There is no doubt that Sophie is someone who has been an absolute rock during a very rocky period."



He also acknowledged Sophie's dedication to taking on duties similar to those of the Duke of Edinburgh. Sophie’s public support was highlighted when she joined Kate on Remembrance Sunday, stepping in for the Queen, who had withdrawn due to health reasons.

Sophie’s steadfast presence at key royal events has been a reassuring support for Princess Kate as she navigates this difficult period.



