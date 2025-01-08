Jelly Roll makes extremely bold claim about his pals Eminem, MGK's feud

Jelly Roll says his pals Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly are more alike than they realise

Jelly Roll has big dreams for peace in the hip-hop world as he plans to play peacemaker between his pals Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly.

The country star — who has collaborated with both Eminem and MGK — shared on the Flagrant podcast on January 2 that he hopes to “bring them together one day.”

Reflecting on their similarities, the Save Me singer said, “I see so much more of them in each other than they know.”

Jelly Roll believes reconciliation is inevitable. “They’re gonna find each other’s heart more than they don’t,” he said, adding, “If they never do connect that way, [the feud] did more for both of them than it did to hurt either one of them.”

While he hasn’t directly addressed the idea with Eminem yet, he’s optimistic.

The rift between Eminem, 52, and Machine Gun Kelly, 34, began in 2012 when Kelly controversially commented on Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, on X (formerly Twitter). Years later, Eminem called out Kelly on Not Alike in 2018, leading Kelly to respond with the diss track Rap Devil.

Jelly Roll remains hopeful, offering “perspective” to Kelly while respecting Eminem’s legacy.

“If you got mentioned in an Eminem song, it was like being mentioned in a comedy special. You’re on f***ing fire,” Jelly Roll remarked, hinting at the mutual respect that could someday end their feud.