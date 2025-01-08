Lily Allen unveils dark confession about 'cheating drama' with David Harbour

Lily Allen, American singer and songwriter who recently caught her husband David Harbour on celebrity dating app, has pulled back the curtain on the messy moments of her marriage.

The 39-year-old singer revealed some jaw-dropping details about her husband, saying that he asked for "kinky sex" before their unexpected split.

Lily is said to have ended her five-year of relationship with the Stranger Things actor after reportedly finding some harsh realities of him being on Raya, a dating app.

Although, neither of them has spoken out about the current painful situation, the singer subtly hinted at trouble in their relationship during an episode of her podcast, Miss Me?

While having a chitchat with her co-host and best friend Miquita Oliver, she mentioned last summer that, "'I wonder if I kink-shame my husband. Because he quite often asks for things, and I'm like: 'No, babe, it's not happening.'"

"I'm not like: !You piece of s***, how dare you ask me to do that!" I'm just like: "Hmm, headache. Little headache, got a bit of a headache - maybe not tonight," she added.

However, in a more recent episode from November, Lily shared that she had been using AI to help her during arguments with David.

“I use [ChatGPT] more for personal stuff.”

She went on explaining, "If me and David have had an argument and I need to articulate it, I'll be like, "Write me a long text message about an argument that started with the dishwasher and ended in an argument about our finances."