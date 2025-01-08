Ryan Reynolds latest ‘comedy act’ amid Blake Lively case may cause him trouble

Ryan Reynolds pulls subtle jokes on 'Wicked' star at recent event

Ryan Rynolds debut appearance amid Blake Lively’s ongoing case involving Justin Baldoni has just made him all annoyed and cranky.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star was especially called upon to present an award to Wicked team at the National Board of Review Awards in New York City.

Ryan, in his speech, made some comments that sounded extremely blunt and proved that his humour is getting way too straight forward.

During the speech, he called actor Jonathan Bailey ‘objectively perfect’.

The Red Notice star even stated that he would have preferred 'fewer scenes of Mr. Bailey' in Jon M. Chu’s directorial.

“I have one note. I think we can all agree that Jonathan Bailey is objectively perfect. Perhaps too perfect. Personally, I would've preferred fewer scenes featuring Mr. Bailey”, added the 48-year-old actor.

Without thinking twice, Reynolds, while referring towards the 36-year-old actor, said 'spreading immense charm among audience can sometime destabilize the industry.'

“Being good is great, but being great is bad. You can't just go around indiscriminately spraying charisma all over an enraptured audience. It might feel nice in the moment but it could easily destabilize the entire industry.”

Ryan further added that Jonathan made the other leading men in Hollywood look terrible, reported PEOPLE.

The father of four made his first appearance in public after his wife Blake filed a complaint against It Ends With Us co-star Justin accusing him of 'sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns'.