Jennifer Lopez keeps one rare gift from Ben Affleck after divorce

Jennifer Lopez could not let go of THIS special gift by Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck just finalised their divorce but their divorce settlement reveals that she couldn’t get rid of a special gift he gave her.

When the On The Floor songstress and Gone Girl star got married in Las Vegas, in July 2022, he presented her an 8.5-carat green diamond engagement ring with a moving message carved on it.

As per the legal document of divorce, the 53-year-old actress will be keeping the diamond worth over $5 million.

The 8.5-carat, radiant-cut green diamond is flanked by two half-moon accent diamonds and set on a platinum band, which reads, "not.going.anywhere."

Meanwhile the Good Will Hunting actor “disclaims and waives all right, title, and interest in and to the following assets hereby confirmed and transferred” all of Lopez’s “clothing, jewelry, and miscellaneous personal effects in her possession, custody or control.”

J.Lo and Affleck finalised their divorce five months after she filed for divorce in August.

At the time of her engagement, Lopez revealed her special connection with the ring in her newsletter, “Green has always been my lucky color and now, for sure, it always will be.”