Prince William takes on key royal role as concerns grow over King Charles' health

Prince William taking on key royal role as concerns grow over King Charles' health

King Charles III, who's said to be facing serious health crisis while continuing his royal duties, has given special instructions to his eldest son Prince William about his destined role.

King Charles, who has been dealing with health issues for more than a year following his cancer diagnosis and treatment, raised concerns about his well-being during a recent church visit, fueling speculation about his potential abdication.

The 76-year-old King appeared visibly distressed and weak while speaking with Reverend Paul William as he attended a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk.

The father-of-two's appearance sparked concern, prompting a key meeting, as insiders hint at a possible transition of power to heir to the throne.

William and Harry's dad was visibly emotional, a source close to the royal family revealed to New Idea Magazine, adding: "At one point, he had his head in his hands, and the Reverend seemed clearly concerned."

They went on explaining the situation in their own words, saying: "Normally, the King is very happy and positive during Sunday service, so this was a notable departure from his usual demeanor."

There are also reports that the King and Prince William held an important meeting about the future of the monarchy.

The King's health is taking a toll on him, leading to whispers that his reign may be shorter than anticipated.

"Charles' aides have been taking his reign day by day for months now," a palace source revealed.

"He is determined to serve as long as he possibly can, but he is not a young man, and his cancer treatment is, naturally, taking its toll."

As per report, the King's advisors are preparing for the possibility of a transition of power.