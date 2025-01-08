Strictly star Wynne Evans mourns loss of 'hero' brother

Strictly star Wynne Evans mourns loss of his hero brother

Strictly star Wynne Evans is mourning the loss of his oldest brother, who he described as his 'inspiration' in life.

The opera singer took to his Instagram on Wednesday, January 8, to announce the death of his beloved brother as he shared a carousel of photos in his loving memory.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old wrote in the caption, “I’m so sad to say that my gorgeous eldest brother has passed away. My big brother was my hero and my inspiration.

“Huw my darling I will miss you so much and am so glad I got to have you with me all my life.”

People flooded the comments section with heartfelt condolences and messages of support for Evans, following his devastating loss.

Professional dancer Kai Widdrington added a set of heart emojis to express grief over the loss of Evans’ loved one.

Amy Dowden chimed in, adding, “Sending you so much love Wynne.”

Meanwhile, the fellow Strictly 2024 contestant Dr Punam Krishan wrote, “I’m so sorry to read this news. Sending you and your family lots of love.”

This news follows Wynne's recent post about the Strictly live tour, where he shared his excitement.