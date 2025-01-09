Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck divorce deal: Who gets what?

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck officially settled their divorce five months filing for divorce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially parted ways!

Five months after filing for divorce in August 2024, the Unstoppable actress filed for the settlement of divorce on Monday, January 6 in Los Angeles Superior Court to reveal that their divorce was settled through mediation in September 2024.

According to the documents collected by TMZ, at the amicable end of the Bennifer 2.0 saga the couple – waiting for the official settlement on February 20, 2025 – walks away with each having 50/50 takeaway.

The couple, who did not have a prenup agreement, had reportedly hired the renowned celebrity attorney Laura Wasser.

As per the sources, the duo as a result of the peaceful divorce deal, both get to keep their respective earnings and get equal share in the divorce settlement.

However, the terms of the Los Angeles mansion – where the duo lived during their marriage – remains decided but undisclosed till the time the mansion gets a buyer.

Moreover, fortunately for the Batman star he gets to keep his production company Artists Equity which he co-established with his actor friend Matt Damon a few months after the Gone Girl actor and the On the Floor crooner tied the knot in 2022.

In regard to the Marry Me actress, the reports say that she gets to keep her $5million engagement ring.