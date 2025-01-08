Jennifer Lopez sheds tears over 'unstoppable' role following Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez struggles to hold back tears over 'Unstoppable' character

Jennifer Lopez struggles to hold back tears as her role in Ben Affleck's Unstoppable earns praise from her real-life mother, Judy.

The This Is Me Now singer, who portrayed the groundbreaking role of Judy Robles – mother of one-legged wrestler Anthony Robles, established a rare bond with the real-life mom while working on her ex-husband’s production.

Reflecting on her experience with motherhood, Lopez said, "I don't know of a human being who doesn't make mistakes.

"But for moms, it really is a thing where you're always putting up the front of, like, 'Everything's perfect, everything's OK', to protect your children, to give them safety.”

In addition, Jennifer admitted that since mothers often have a lot on their plate behind the scenes, this role didn't entirely catch her off guard as an actress.

JLo revealed that her real-life experience as a mother inspired her performance.

Meanwhile, Anthony Robles detailed his experience working close to the production as he went on to add, "I feel like I go through the rollercoaster of emotions all over again and I'm just travelling back in time, just watching the film and especially when I'm sitting next to my mom, because there are certain moments where she's gripping my arm in the audience.”

For the unversed, Unstoppable had a limited release on December 6, before its official premiere on Prime Video on January 16, 2025.