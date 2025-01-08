Taylor Swift set to hit number one on album chart soon?

Taylor Swift, 14-times Grammy Award-winner, is seemingly set to spend her days once again on number one album chart.

The Down Bad crooner, who recently basked in number one spot for The Tortured Poets Department after wrapping up The Eras Tour, is now making place for her Lover (Live from Paris) new vinyl version.

The Swifties were delighted when the news went out via Taylor nation's social media account, which said, “Attention everyone who leaves the Christmas lights up till January! Lover (Live From Paris) special edition heart-shaped vinyl is here for 72 hours or while supplies last! Get one for you or your lover at store.taylorswift.com.”

Even though, the pastel-coloured heart-shaped vinyl were available for 72 hours, not everyone was able to enjoy them as not only did the supplies not last for three-and-a-half days, they were also sold in less than an hour.

According to Variety, many fans had no idea about the vinyl release date.

However, given the purchase figure by Swifties between 100,000 and 150,000 copies, if they immediately got sold in USA, the album could soar to number one or at least for the top five even without any streaming support or additional sales.

Currently, SZA’s SOS Deluxe album made it to number one with equivalent units.

However, Taylor Swift’s management has not released any update about how many copies are yet to be restocked during these three days.