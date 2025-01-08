Ariana Grande shares two cents on Ethan Slater’s look-alike contest

Ariana Grande shares her reaction to Ethan Slater's look-alike contest

Ariana Grande has recently shared her two cents on Ethan Slater’s look-alike contest.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala Tuesday night, the Wicked star opened up that she and her boyfriend Ethan did witness the look-alike contest.

Interestingly, Raul Calderon won the title of Ethan’s unofficial doppelganger which was organised by BoqTok creator Molly Brown in New York City last month.

Reacting to look-alike contest, Ariana told the outlet, “It was so sweet... we saw it together.”

The songstress and actress said, “We were like, ‘That’s insane!’ ... It’s very exciting.”⁠

“What was interesting is that me and Boq all of the moments that have relayed is so insane,” remarked the 31-year-old.

On the other hand, Ethan also spoke to ET and confirmed he’s seen his Boq-alike contest.

“He looks amazing,” added The SpongeBob Musical star.

Earlier, Ariana attended the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet on January 5 where discussed her plans for her new music album.

“It’s not something I’m thinking about right now,” said the singer in an interview with Access Hollywood.

However, Ariana teased, “There’s something I made last year that will come out eventually. It’s an attachment of Eternal Sunshine.”

“So, that does exist, and that will be coming out at some point,” continued the singer.

Ariana added, “I’m not in the studio at the moment.”