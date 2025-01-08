Meghan Markle teases podcast comeback after Spotify split shocker

Meghan Markle eyes podcast revival post-Spotify shakeup.

Meghan Markle could be gearing up for a podcast comeback as new episodes of Archetypes may be on the horizon, six months after its abrupt Spotify cancellation.

The audio company behind the Duchess’s hit podcast, Lemonada Media, has sparked speculation with a cryptic Instagram post hinting at fresh content.

Launched in August 2022, Archetypes set out to dismantle the stereotypes and labels that hinder women, featuring A-list guests like Serena Williams and Mariah Carey.

Back in June 2023, Spotify and Archewell Audio parted ways amid whispers of behind-the-scenes drama, with reports suggesting Spotify expected more bang for their buck.

Fast-forward to February 2024, and Meghan inked a fresh deal with Lemonada Media, a company known for its compelling audio storytelling.

Now, Lemonada has dropped a major hint on Instagram, teasing: "We are SO back!"

Fans are buzzing with speculation after the company teased a big podcast comeback. One eager follower exclaimed, "Omg! Are you saying Meghan’s podcast is coming out this week?"

Upon joining the platform, Meghan shared, “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting.”