Meghan reminds Harry of terrible UK accident as he prepares to visit

Meghan Markle reminds Prince Harry of terrible UK accident as he prepares to visit

Meghan Markle shed light on a particularly distressful time she had in the UK as her husband Prince Harry is preparing to make his return to his home country.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who exited the royal family in 2020 following their behind-the-scene tiff with the Firm, have publicly spoke about their grievances on different platforms.

Since their departure from the UK, while the couple has managed to stay in the headline, they have kept many details of their lives hidden.

Meghan, who recently returned to social media as she kicked off the year, is now sharing a rare incident from her time living with the royal family. While Harry is willing to reconcile with the royals and return, his wife has no such intentions given her dislike for the place.

The former Suits actress, in her latest post, gave a loving tribute to her beloved dog, Guy, whom she adopted in 2015, before she even met Prince Harry. In the lengthy statement, Meghan recounted a “terrible accident”.

“If you followed me on Instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him - and on The Tig too,” she said referring to her late pet. “He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom... he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort.”

She continued, “He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.

“I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so,” she wrote in her note.

Prince Harry preparing for his UK return for his ongoing legal battle with the British tabloids in London High Court.

This is one of the cases Harry is pursuing. King Charles’ son is also suing the UK Home Office for the right to police protection for himself and his family when they visit.

It is anticipated that Harry will be flying across the pond next month but Meghan will not be accompanying him.