Prince Harry heads to UK despite Meghan Markle's warning

Prince Harry has taken decisive step about his return to the UK even after Meghan Markle's concern about his visit.

The Duke of Sussex has decided to take a solo flight to the country of his birth for his ongoing trial as the Duchess preferred to remain in Montecito.

The trial, which will take place at the High Court next month, will see King Charles III's younger son Harry appear before the judge.

Harry and Lord Watson, in their court case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), are suing the publisher over alleged unlawful information-gathering and invasion of privacy.

With the trail set to last seven weeks, Harry will be cross-examined by the newspaper group's barrister.

However, Meghan won't support her husband in the UK, instead opting to remain in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

If previous reports are to be believed, the former Hollywood star would not support a return to the UK.

journalist Omid Scobie, in his book Endgame, claimed that Meghan "never wants to step foot in England again" as she "never really felt at home"

The Duchess, according to a separate source, has even "warned Harry against compromising on his dignity and respect."

In 2023, Meghan wrote a letter for King Charles. Royal expert Neil Sean claimed: “Meghan wants some answers from the King. She tried to set up a meeting with him, she sent him a letter and wanted to explain exactly the problems she's encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy.

“Meghan and Harry seemingly don't understand why it's a different rule for her,” he noted.

Harry even believes traveling to the UK without police protection is not safe for his family.

Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US with their son, Prince Archie. The couple later welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.