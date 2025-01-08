King Charles gives nod to wife Queen Camilla with ‘expensive’ gesture

King Charles honours Camilla just days before Prince Harry’s UK return

King Charles expressed his affections for his wife, Queen Camilla, will a special nod as the monarchs continue their stay in Sandringham.

The monarch, who continues to be estranged from his youngest son, Prince Harry, made a telling gesture for his wife, who was brutally snubbed in his son’s explosive memoir, Spare.

Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk has been subjected to some big new changes recently. Last year, the king set a few new plans in motion and made some additions to its existing establishments for local visitors.

The King is now making a special addition to the winter breakfast to Royal Sandringham.

Camilla’s favourite winter breakfast, porridge with honey, will now be served at the royal estate restaurant but at a massive price tag of £8.50 a pop, The Sun reported.

One of the visitors have a review to the outlet about the menu.

“It’s a wheeze eating the grub on the royal estate enjoyed by the King and Queen themselves,” visitor Matt Moore said. “Mind you, it costs the crown jewels so needs to be savoured.”

The new change comes just days before Prince Harry is set to return to the UK for his lawsuit against British tabloids, which will take place at the London High Court.

While the exact date of his arrival has not been revealed, the Duke of Sussex is expected to visit alone without his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.