Ben Affleck in 'complete shock' after Jennifer Lopez opens up about heartbreak

Ben Affleck looks shocked following Jennifer Lopez's 'heartbreaking' confession

Ben Affleck appeared shocked as he was caught off-guard after Jennifer Lopez's confession about dealing with heartbreak.

The 52-year-old A-lister was spotted pulling over in his car as he arrived at his Los Angeles bachelor pad, where he has been living since his split from This Is Me Now singer.

It wasn’t long until the celebrity found out about the fire rapidly advancing towards his house as he shockingly rolled up with his car window down.

The fire destroyed multiple homes in the surroundings, leading to the cancellation of multiple Hollywood premieres, including Jennifer’s latest film Unstoppable.

This comes on the heels of Lopez’s sad admission about her personal life and career as an insider close to the 55-year-old previously acknowleged, “Jen went into the year feeling on top of the world. She and Ben were totally in love – or, at least, she thought they were, when they rang in the new year in St Barts.

"She was so excited about her big album, documentary and tour. Never in a million years would she have predicted that it was all going to turn into such a massive disappointment. But then, a few months in, it all started to fall apart.”

Meanwhile, in other news, the wildfire caused an entire scene as it engulfed around 1200 acres in the westside neighbourhood of Pacific Palisades, which is a home to stars like Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Miles Teller, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler and Jhene Aiko, among others.

Other celebrities have shared live footage of the blaze to their respective social media handles. Actor James Woods announced that he was evacuating while he shared live updates from the affected area.