Kim Kardashian nominated as ‘matchmaker’ for JLo after Ben Affleck divorce

Kim Kardashian 'huge source of support' for Jennifer Lopez amid Ben Affleck divorce

Kim Kardashian has recently nominated herself as a “matchmaker” for Jennifer Lopez after Ben Affleck divorce.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Jennifer and Ben officially settled their divorce 20 weeks after filing.

After the divorce, JLo will drop Affleck as her last name and will revert to Jennifer Lynn Lopez, as per TMZ.

However, another source told In Touch that Kim “has been a huge source of support for JLo ever since she split from Ben Affleck”.

“She’s really stepped up to the plate and been not only a shoulder to cry on, but also a bona fide cheerleader and a stylist, too,” explained an insider.

The source mentioned that Kim “wants JLo to start dating and she’s nominated herself as a matchmaker”.

“JLo is all for it and has agreed to let Kim set her up, on the condition that they double date,” noted an insider.

In fact, Kim motivated JLo to embrace “a sexier look” in the last six months, as the source added, “It has really helped her get her confidence back.”

Meanwhile, Kim also ended her relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr in May 2024.

The source shared, “It’s great for Kim because her resolution for 2025 is to play the field more herself, the fact that she can do it with JLo as her partner in crime is almost too good to be true.”

“Kim has always had JLo on a huge pedestal, she can hardly believe that they’ve become genuine friends,” concluded an insider.