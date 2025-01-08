Zendaya, Tom Holland's 'engagement' exclusive details revealed

Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly engaged in holidays and fans are eyeing little details.

According to reports, Holland and Zendaya received identical tattoos in November 2024, shortly before they became engaged.

On November 27, the day before Thanksgiving, the long-time couple went to the Boston Tattoo Company in Massachusetts and deliberately got something covert, according to TMZ.

However, during Sunday night's 2025 Golden Globes, fans took notice of the Euphoria star's small "t" tattoo just under her armpit. According to the site, the Uncharted star received a "z" on his rib cage.

The pair were allegedly charged $100 for each piece, which was less than the store's standard $150 minimum.

The employees at Boston Tattoo Company were gushing about the stars and remembered how well they clicked.

It has been stated that the Spiderman stars, both 28 years old, went to the tattoo parlour with her mother Claire. It is reported that she also got tattoos.

When the Challengers actress showed up at the Golden Globes wearing a gorgeous 5-carat diamond ring on her left ring finger, it prompted engagement rumours.

The pair was first romantically linked in 2017.

An insider informed TMZ that Holland "popped the question between Christmas and New Year's," while Page Six verified their engagement on Monday.

The former Disney actress was taken aback by the proposal, which allegedly took place in "a very intimate setting" between the two.