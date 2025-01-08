Anthony Mackie pays heartfelt tribute to pal Sebastian Stan at Golden Globes

Anthony Mackie gave a heartfelt shout out to his The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Sebastian Stan, on earning his first-ever Golden Globe.

Shortly after the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star earned the accolade, Mackie and his co-star Harrison Ford took the stage to present the award for Best Animated Motion Picture.

However, Mackie took the opportunity to celebrate his best friend, Stan's major milestone.

“We’re still friends with Sebastian Stan, by the way,” he quipped, pretending to look around the room as if searching for the actor.

“I don’t know where… he’s my,” he added, before making a heart with his hands.

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny artist then tapped a distracted Mackie on shoulder, grabbing back his attention to presenting the award.

“Oh, my bad,” Mackie replied, turning back to the microphone as the crowd laughed. “My bad!”

Mackie and Sebastian have co-starred in several Marvel projects over the years as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, respectively, the best friends of Steve Rogers’ (Chris Evans).

In 2021, the duo got their separate series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Currently, Mackie is set to star in Captain America: Brave New World dropping on February 14, 2025. Meanwhile, Stan is gearing up for his own adventure in the Thunderbolts* slated for release on May 2, 2025.