David Schwimmer reveals surprising way pal Matt LeBlanc have stayed close

David Schwimmer shares the funny message he recently received from his 'friends' co-star

David Schwimmer gets candid about how he and co-star Matt LeBlanc communicate despite living in different cities.

On January 7th, the Goosebumps: The Vanishing star made an appearance on Good Morning America where he revealed funny messages behind their “pretty close” bond.

“LeBlanc and I are pretty close, even though I live in New York and he’s in L.A.,” the Madagascar voice actor told the show’s co-anchor Robin Roberts.

He gushed about his friendship with Man With A Plan star saying that they “may not talk for months” yet LeBlanc will send him a “message with a clip from the show which, it’s always funny to relive.”

The 58-year-old star then shared the latest message he received from his pal, saying, “So he sent me something a couple of days ago that totally surprised me. I genuinely forgot what we’ve shot, but it’s a moment where he just rips my shirt off.”

The clip he seemingly refers to is from the show's, season 10 episode 8, The One With the Late Thanksgiving.

During the interview, Schwimmer also expressed how he genuinely feels grateful to be part of hit comedy sitcom.

“To be honest with you, it’s kind of the gift that keeps on giving, he said.

He said he feels “really grateful and blessed to have done something that people find fun” especially when he meets people from foreign country who tell him that they learned English through the show or when a parent tells him that their sick child finds comfort in Friends.