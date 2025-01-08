Meghan Markle pens heartbreaking note after losing beloved family member

Meghan Markle shared upsetting news with the public as she lost a close companion, who had been with her through her toughest times.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her recently-unveiled social media account to write a lengthy statement, as she shared “crying too many tears to count”.

“They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for,” she penned.

Prince Harry’s wife had adopted her beagle back in 2015, from Canadian kill shelter and since then, he had been her ‘guy’ through thick and thin.

“Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss,” Meghan said referring to her upcoming series on Netflix. I think you may fall a little bit in love too.”

She continued, “I have cried too many tears to count - the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too.”

The Duchess concluded the message with a sweet tribute to her pet, “Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know.”