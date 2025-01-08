Florence Pugh will never do roles like ‘Midsommar’ again, here’s why

Florence Pugh on 'Midsommar' role

Florence Pugh will not “abuse” herself ever again.

The actress, known for her roles in films like Oppenheimer and Don't Worry Darling, recently opened up about the importance of self-care in her career.

In an interview for Reign with Josh Smith, the actress revealed that she had to learn to protect herself mentally, acknowledging that some roles have taken a significant emotional toll.

"Protecting myself is something I’ve had to learn how to do," Pugh shared. "Like, there’s been some roles, and I’ve given too much, and I’ve been broken for a long time afterwards."

She specifically cited her role in Ari Aster's 2019 film Midsommar, where she starred alongside Jack Reynor as a couple drawn into a disturbing cult in Sweden.

"Like when I did Midsommar, I definitely felt like I abused myself in the places that I got myself to go to, which is the nature of figuring these things out is you need to go, ‘All right, well, I can’t do that again, cause that was too much,'" she explained.

While acknowledging the demanding nature of the role, Pugh emphasized her pride in the work.

"I’m proud of what came out of me. I don’t regret it. But there’s definitely things that you have to respect about yourself, and that’s something that I really admired."