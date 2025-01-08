Simon Cowell resumes 'BGT' auditions after Liam Payne’s tragic death

Simon Cowell famously formed Liam Payne's band One Direction in 2010

Simon Cowell appeared cheerful as he resumed Britain’s Got Talent auditions, which had been postponed in the wake of former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s death on 31.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the music mogul stepped out in Blackpool for the latest round of BGT auditions and flashed a thumbs-up gesture before the camera, seemingly indicating that he is all set to be back on the job.

Auditions for the ITV talent show were cancelled back in October 2024 following the shocking death of the Teardrops hitmaker on October 16, after he fell from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina.

Almost three months since the postponement, the show is back on track with Simon, who famously formed Liam’s band One Direction on The X Factor in 2010.

Simon Cowell took to Instagram stories as he returns for BGT auditions

When spotted in the seaside town, the 65-year-old music producer seemed to be in good spirits.

Simon called off the auditions in Blackpool at the last minute when he discovered the shocking news of Payne’s passing.

Taking over his grief over Instagram, Cowell penned a heartfelt tribute to the Night Changes singer.

"You never really know how you feel about someone until a moment like this happens," he began. "Liam, I am truly devastated. I am heartbroken. I feel empty. I want you to know how much love and respect I have for you. Every tear I have shed is a memory of you."

Simon penned the lengthy note on his social media after Britain's Got Talent made a huge change to the audition process