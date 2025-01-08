Matt Reeves reveals whether Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ will move into James Gunn’s DCU

Matt Reeves on Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’ and James Gunn’s DCU

Matt Reeves got candid on whether Robert Pattinson’s Batman will move into James Gunn’s DCU or not.

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn recently stirred excitement among comic book movie enthusiasts by revealing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he has “contemplated” integrating Robert Pattinson’s Batman into the new DC Universe.

Pattinson first donned the cape in 2022’s The Batman. Although Gunn's DC Universe officially launched with the animated series Creature Commandos, many consider his upcoming Superman film the true beginning of the revamped DCU.

For now, Pattinson’s portrayal of the Dark Knight exists outside the DC Universe.

“I’ve contemplated it, yeah,” Gunn admitted when questioned about bringing Pattinson’s Batman into the DCU, but he added, “I contemplate everything. I talk about everything.”

Gunn emphasized his dedication to both the DCU and Elseworlds narratives, with Elseworlds referring to standalone projects like The Batman that exist independently of the DCU.

“I want the freedom to tell Elseworld stories,” he said.

The Batman director Matt Reeves also weighed in on the potential crossover during an interview with Happy Sad Confused at the Golden Globes.

“It really comes down to whether it makes sense,” Reeves said, expressing his commitment to the story he set out to tell in The Batman.

“The epic crime saga. It’s been important to me to play that out and James and Peter have been really great about that. They are letting us do that. What the future brings, I can’t really tell you. I have no idea. My head is down right now on getting The Batman Part II shooting, which is the most important thing.”

When asked about the possibility of Pattinson becoming the DCU’s Batman, Reeves responded, “I don’t know. We will have to see where that goes.”

The Batman Part II is slated to start production this year. Warner Bros. recently announced that the film's release date has been pushed back from October 2, 2026, to October 1, 2027.